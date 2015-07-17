Cheap oil, European recovery boost volumes at Rotterdam port

Container cranes and coal are seen in front of the EON coal fuelled power plant in the Europort in Rotterdam June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A European economic recovery and low oil prices helped Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port, to increase throughput sharply in the first half of this year, with vessel numbers up substantially for the first time since 2010.

Overall volumes gained 6.8 percent from the same period in 2014, the port said in a statement on Friday. Container throughput was up 3.7 percent from a year earlier.

Throughput of oil products rose 29.7 percent and of crude oil by 8.3 percent, as low oil prices encouraged a build-up of stock.

Changing energy trends also affected volumes. Germany’s growing reliance on sustainable energy sources caused coal throughput to plummet, while liquefied natural gas volumes more than doubled due to demand from Europe’s industrial clusters.

Dry bulk volumes fell 4.9 percent, partly because good harvests in Europe reduced import demand for farm products. Also behind the dip were low demand for steel and the overhaul of a blast furnace at steelmaker ThyssenKrupp.

The port, owned by the city of Rotterdam and the Dutch state, plans investments of 160 million euros ($174 million) this year, down from 189.3 million euros in 2014, and has identified container shipping and liquefied natural gas as growth markets.

“The prospects for the development of the port are reasonably favorable,” the statement said. “There is stiff competition with other ports, and the business world has to do its utmost to achieve results.”