FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Angry Birds maker to tailor games in Chinese market
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 19, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Angry Birds maker to tailor games in Chinese market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Angry Birds products are displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Rovio will start tailoring its Angry Birds mobile games to the Chinese market with help from Beijing Kunlun as it aims to step up business in the world’s most populous country, it said on Thursday.

While Rovio has expanded the hugely successful Angry Birds brand into merchandising and licensing business, it has struggled to produce more hit games and recently cut about 110 jobs, representing 14 percent of its workforce.

“Angry Birds has been downloaded close to half a billion times in China,” Rovio Chief Executive Pekka Rantala said.

“China is a massively important market and the mobile games industry is growing at a very significant pace.”

Chinese games company Kunlun’s share price has more than doubled since the business listed on the Shenzhen stock market last month.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.