U.S. sets conditions for Hikma's takeover of Boehringer's Roxane
February 26, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sets conditions for Hikma's takeover of Boehringer's Roxane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pharmacists in Jordan-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals package generic versions of Ciprofloxacin hydrochloride 750 mg which will be exported to the U.S. and Western markets in Amman February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Drug manufacturer Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK.L) will sell the rights and assets of two generic drugs and relinquish its U.S. marketing rights to a third generic drug in order to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that Hikma’s proposed $2 billion acquisition of Roxane would likely be anticompetitive, the FTC said on Friday.

The agency said the proposed consent order “preserves competition by requiring the companies to divest to Pennsylvania-based Renaissance Pharma Inc three strengths of anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant prednisone tablets and all strengths of lithium carbonate capsules, used to treat bipolar disorder.”

Roxane Labs is the U.S.-based generics unit of German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

