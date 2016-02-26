RBS boss McEwan's total pay more than doubles in 2015

Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Ross McEwan speaks during an interview with Reuters at Canary Wharf in London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall - RTSL7J

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland more than doubled the pay of Chief Executive Ross McEwan in 2015, according to the bank’s annual report published on Friday.

McEwan, who did not take a bonus in 2015, received a total pay package of 3.8 million pounds ($5.3 million) for 2015, up from 1.8 million pounds in 2014.

RBS reduced its total bonus pool for staff in 2015 to 373 million pounds, down 11 percent from 421 million pounds in 2014. It said the average bonus amounts were relatively modest, with 52 percent of staff receiving 2,000 pounds or less.

The bank said there were 121 employees who earned more than 1 million euros in 2015, down from 131 in 2014.

($1 = 0.7131 pounds)