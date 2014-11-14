FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Bank of Scotland to exit U.S. mortgage business
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 14, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

Royal Bank of Scotland to exit U.S. mortgage business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People pass a branch of The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in central London August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Plc’s securities unit will now exit its U.S. mortgage trading business after originally planning to shrink it by two-thirds.

Exiting mortgage backed-security, commercial real estate and commercial mortgage-bond sales and trading “is a necessary part of repositioning our US business,” an RBS spokesman said in an emailed statement.

RBS said in May it will eliminate hundreds of jobs in the United States over the course of two years to help reduce assets ahead of new rules by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The largest foreign banks, with $50 billion or more in U.S. assets, need to set up an intermediate holding company subject to the same capital, risk management and liquidity standards as U.S. banks, the Fed said in February.

“We have made significant progress against our goals and are well ahead of plan,” the RBS spokesman added.

“We continually evaluate all aspects of our business on a regular basis to ensure we are strategically positioned to deliver optimal results to our clients and shareholders.”

The company plans to retain its non-mortgage asset backed securities team.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.