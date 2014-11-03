FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS to aid City of London police with training on financial crime: FT
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 3, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

RBS to aid City of London police with training on financial crime: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past a branch of The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in central London August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS.L) has signed an agreement with the City of London Police to help them with free training and advice on financial crime in a deal to be announced on Monday, the Financial Times reported.

This move follows news last week that the bank set aside 400 million pounds ($640 million) to cover potential fines for manipulating currency markets and warned further charges for past misconduct would continue to hit its profits.

The newspaper reported that officers insist any investigation into the bank will be kept separate from this new venture and that the bank’s employees will not be involved in police operations.

The deal comes as big banks are signaling that a settlement over alleged manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market is near with regulators in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

Representatives at RBS and City of London police were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.