Weak pricing, strong dollar hurt Royal Caribbean's forecast

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N), the world’s second largest cruise operator by revenue, forecast current-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates, hurt by a strong dollar and weak pricing in the Caribbean, its biggest market.

Shares of the company, which also posted lower-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter, fell as much as 8 percent.

Royal Caribbean, whose cruise lines include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruise, has been battling tough competition in the Caribbean from smaller rivals such as Europe’s MSC Cruises, who offer cheaper packages.

“The company continues to experience highly competitive Caribbean pricing through the first quarter, but pricing is expected to be up low single digits for the remainder of 2015,” Royal Caribbean said on Thursday.

The company has been focusing on its European and Asian cruises as demand for these packages is growing faster than for Caribbean cruises.

Larger rival Carnival Corp (CCL.N) relocated its Chief Operating Officer Alan Bucklew last year to China, where the company plans to launch a new cruise line.

Cruise travel sales in China are likely to nearly double to $11.5 billion by 2018, according to Euromonitor.

Royal Caribbean forecast adjusted earnings of 10-15 cents per share for the quarter ending March and $4.65-$4.85 per share for the year ending December.

Analysts on average were expecting a first-quarter profit of 46 cents per share and full-year profit of $4.87 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Royal Caribbean’s net yields, which include ticket sales and spending on board, rose 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, but were below its forecast of 3.5 percent growth.

Net income rose to $109.8 million, or 49 cents per share, from $7.02 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company took a $43 million charge related to restructuring and sale of some divisions.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean earned 32 cents per share.

The company said the rise in the dollar, net of fuel, hurt its profit by 7 cents per share.

After hitting a six-and-a-half-month low in May, the dollar .DXY has surged about 20 percent against a basket of major currencies.

Royal Caribbean’s revenue fell 2 percent to $1.82 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.88 billion.

The company’s shares were down 3.7 percent at $78.73 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.