Coast Guard ends search for Texas man who fell off cruise ship

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard has given up searching for a 46-year-old man who fell off a cruise ship near the Florida coast, the agency said late on Sunday.

Texas resident David Mossman fell about 100 feet (30 meters) into the sea from the 10th deck of a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd ship, the Navigator of the Seas, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard said.

“We want to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Mossman as the decision to suspend a search is never an easy one to make and is done with great care and deliberation,” Chris Eddy, search-and-rescue technical specialist at the Coast Guard 7th District, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and an exhaustive search, our crews were unable to locate him.”

A helicopter and an airplane began searching for Mossman on Saturday. As of Sunday evening, the Coast Guard had covered up to 2,583 square nautical miles but had not located Mossman.