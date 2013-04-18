Suspicious package found at Tampa, Florida port: sheriff

(Reuters) - A suspicious package was found at the Port of Tampa, Florida, on Thursday on a pallet that was to be loaded onto a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises, the sheriff’s office said.

The parcel was found by two bomb-sniffing dogs during a routine security check, said a spokeswoman for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Experts on explosives were investigating the package.

As a precaution, the sheriff’s office evacuated the terminal building being used by Royal Caribbean to check in passengers sailing on its Jewel of the Seas.