FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspicious package found at Tampa, Florida port: sheriff
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 18, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Suspicious package found at Tampa, Florida port: sheriff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A suspicious package was found at the Port of Tampa, Florida, on Thursday on a pallet that was to be loaded onto a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises, the sheriff’s office said.

The parcel was found by two bomb-sniffing dogs during a routine security check, said a spokeswoman for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Experts on explosives were investigating the package.

As a precaution, the sheriff’s office evacuated the terminal building being used by Royal Caribbean to check in passengers sailing on its Jewel of the Seas.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.