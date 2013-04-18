Suspicious package delays cruise ship at Florida port

(Reuters) - A suspicious package found at the Port of Tampa, Florida on Thursday on a pallet that was to be loaded onto a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises, was not a bomb, the sheriff’s office said.

Two bomb-sniffing dogs found the parcel during a routine security check, said a spokeswoman for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Explosives experts investigated the package before saying it was harmless.

As a precaution, the sheriff’s office evacuated the terminal building being used by Royal Caribbean to check in passengers sailing on its Jewel of the Seas.