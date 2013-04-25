Royal Caribbean Cruises profit jumps 62 percent

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N), the world’s second-largest cruise operator, reported a 62 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in ticket prices and onboard revenue, sending its shares up 5 percent before the bell.

Net profit rose to $76.2 million, or 35 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $47.0 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.91 billion.