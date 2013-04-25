FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal Caribbean Cruises profit jumps 62 percent
April 25, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

Royal Caribbean Cruises profit jumps 62 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N), the world’s second-largest cruise operator, reported a 62 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in ticket prices and onboard revenue, sending its shares up 5 percent before the bell.

Net profit rose to $76.2 million, or 35 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $47.0 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.91 billion.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

