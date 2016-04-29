FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cruise operator Royal Caribbean's revenue up 5.6 percent
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 29, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean's revenue up 5.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The New York skyline is seen in a distance as Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas enters New York harbour January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher passenger ticket revenue and onboard spending, sending the company’s shares up 4 percent in premarket trading.

Royal Caribbean also raised its full-year earnings forecast to $6.15-$6.35 per share from $5.90 to $6.10.

The company said net revenue per available berth, or net yields, rose 7 percent on a constant-currency basis in the first quarter ended March 31.

Passenger ticket revenue rose 5.5 percent, while onboard revenue rose 6 percent.

Net income attributable to the company jumped to $99.1 million, or 46 cents per share, from $45.2 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s total revenue rose to $1.92 billion from $1.82 billion.

Royal Caribbean’s shares were at $79.50 before the bell on Friday after closing at $76.02 on Thursday.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

