Shell mulling gas-to-diesel plant in Louisiana: WSJ
April 5, 2012 / 1:02 AM / in 6 years

Shell mulling gas-to-diesel plant in Louisiana: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is looking at building a plant in Louisiana, valued at about $10 billion, to convert natural gas into diesel fuel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The plant will be similar in size to the company’s Pearl facility in Qatar, the Journal said, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Shell may take up about two years to develop construction and engineering plans to see if it is economically viable, the business daily reported.

The Anglo-Dutch company had considered building the plant in Texas, but Louisiana offered better incentives, the Journal said, citing the people.

A spokesperson for Shell was not available outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore

