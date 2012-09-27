FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royale Energy shares jump on Alaska acreage development plans
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
September 27, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Royale Energy shares jump on Alaska acreage development plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Royale Energy Inc ROYL.O jumped 61 percent after the company reaffirmed plans to develop its acreage in Alaska near an area where privately held Great Bear Petroleum Operating LLC said it could find oil.

Royale Energy plans to develop nearly 100,000 acres of land immediately adjacent to Great Bear’s acreage, it said in a statement on Thursday that also carried an article published in Petroleum News about Great Bear’s Alaska oil program.

Royale Energy and Great Bear could not be reached for comment.

San Diego-based Royale Energy’s shares, which have lost more than half of their value in the past seven months as of Wednesday, rose to a more than 5-month high of $5.23 on the Nasdaq. More than 3.8 million shares changed hands by 1100 ET, nearly 10 times their 10-day average volume.

Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.