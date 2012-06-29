Royal Mail boosts profit with letters turnaround

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s state-owned Royal Mail GBPO.UL posted a first profit in four years at its core letters and parcels business, helping its annual earnings more than quadruple as the group shapes up for privatization.

The postal operator, which is edging toward a sale or flotation in early 2014, said on Friday it made a group operating profit after modernization costs of 211 million pounds ($327.18 million) in the year to March 25, up from 39 million pounds a year earlier.

Royal Mail’s UK parcels and letter business has struggled in recent years as customers increasingly turn to email, but improvements to its sorting processes, staff reductions and price increases helped the unit swing to an operating profit of 23 million pounds from a loss of 120 million pound a year ago.

The group, which delivers around 59 million items a day to 29 million UK addresses, said it was now cash positive for the first time in four years, holding 234 million pounds, boosted by the proceeds from disposals.

Royal Mail, which has shed around 50,000 staff in the last decade, said profit at its European parcels business GLS and Post Office branch network were up 8 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

“We expect that continued growth in online retailing will benefit our domestic and international parcels businesses. The decline in our core letters business is expected to continue. We will press on with our modernization program, cutting costs in the network,” Chief Executive Moya Greene said in a statement.

Momentum behind Royal Mail’s privatization has gathered pace this year with the European Commission clearing government to take on its hefty pension fund. It also received approval to rise stamp prices to help stem losses from declining letter volumes.

Under the privatization plans employees will get a stake of at least 10 percent, while the Post Office network will remain in the public sector and may be mutualized.