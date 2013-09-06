U.S. jobs report knocks German yields off 1-1/2 year peak

LONDON (Reuters) - Benchmark German Bund yields fell sharply on Friday after a below-forecast U.S. jobs report made investors more cautious about their bets that the Federal Reserve will start trimming stimulus this month.

Non-farm payrolls increased 169,000 last month, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll of 180,000.

Ten-year yields posted their biggest daily fall since February, but the move only reversed Thursday’s rise driven by an improving economic outlook and by the lack of European Central Bank action against rising market rates.

Analysts said this suggested the market still broadly expected a Fed move in September, only with less conviction.

“The market reaction reflects a little more uncertainty about tapering in September, but generally the market is still expecting the Fed to move this month,” Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said.

Bund yields fell 9 basis points to 1.945 percent, having risen to a 1-1/2 high of 2.059 percent at the start of the session. They were still roughly 10 basis points higher on the week.

Bund futures closed 106 ticks higher at 137.69.

Some in the market had been looking to the European Central Bank’s policy meeting on Thursday for hints of imminent action to back up the central bank’s verbal efforts to counter upward pressure on money market rates from the Fed’s policy shift.

Bond markets shrugged off ECB President Mario Draghi’s affirmation that the bank would keep monetary policy accommodative for a long time. He also said risks to the economy remained to the downside.

“The ECB has lost control of the long-end of the curve, which is in the hands of the Fed at the moment,” said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.

SPAIN OUTPERFORMS ITALY

Spanish 10-year bonds, having shaken off supply pressures after a smooth debt auction on Thursday, saw their yields dropping 8 bps to 4.53 percent, extending their outperformance of Italian equivalents.

The 10-year Spanish yield premium over Italy got very close to zero on Friday, the lowest in 1-1/2 years, as rising political tensions in Rome weighed on bonds issued by the euro zone’s third biggest economy.

“There’s an overriding feeling in the market that you have to be long Spain and short Italy,” Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

An ally of Silvio Berlusconi said the former premier had prepared a message that could announce a decision to bring down the country’s ruling coalition if lawmakers voted to boot him out of the Senate.

Berlusconi’s allies have raised the stakes for Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s government ahead of a meeting on Monday of a special Senate committee that will vote on whether to strip him of his parliamentary seat after a conviction for tax fraud.

“The Berlusconi situation is difficult to tell. The range of possible outcomes is huge,” Investec’s Shaw said.