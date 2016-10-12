FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Reuters photographer wins two Bayeux-Calvados Awards
#RPB
October 12, 2016 / 7:11 PM / 10 months ago

Reuters photographer wins two Bayeux-Calvados Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANNIS BEHRAKIS RECEIVES THE PUBLIC CHOICE AWARD AT THE BAYEUX-CALVADOS AWARD FOR WAR CORRESPONDENTS, OCT 8TH 2016 COPYRIGHT: MATEJ LESKOVSEK/PRIX BAYEUX

Reuters Chief Photographer in Greece, Yannis Behrakis, has been honoured with two Bayeux-Calvados Awards for his work documenting the 2015 refugee crisis. The prestigious Bayeux-Calvados Awards recognize journalists who work in dangerous conditions to bring coverage about war to the public.

Yannis won first place in the Photography category – chosen by a professional jury – as well as the people's choice prize for photography. Yannis also won the people's choice prize in 2002.

Yannis spent much of 2015 following the plight of migrants as they arrived on Greek islands seeking refuge from war in Syria and elsewhere. His pictures have been honoured around the world, and contributed to Reuters winning the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography this year.

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

