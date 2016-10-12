Reuters photographer wins two Bayeux-Calvados Awards

Reuters Chief Photographer in Greece, Yannis Behrakis, has been honoured with two Bayeux-Calvados Awards for his work documenting the 2015 refugee crisis. The prestigious Bayeux-Calvados Awards recognize journalists who work in dangerous conditions to bring coverage about war to the public.

Yannis won first place in the Photography category – chosen by a professional jury – as well as the people's choice prize for photography. Yannis also won the people's choice prize in 2002.

Yannis spent much of 2015 following the plight of migrants as they arrived on Greek islands seeking refuge from war in Syria and elsewhere. His pictures have been honoured around the world, and contributed to Reuters winning the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography this year.

