Saudi raises Arab Light OSPs to Asia; cuts to U.S., Europe
June 5, 2012 / 1:31 AM / in 5 years

Saudi raises Arab Light OSPs to Asia; cuts to U.S., Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the official selling price (OSP) of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia, but cut it to both the United States and Europe, state-owned firm Saudi Aramco said on Monday.

The July OSP for Arab Light crude to buyers in Asia has been set at the Oman/Dubai average plus $1.35 a barrel, up 20 cents from $1.15 a barrel in June.

The Arab Light OSP to the United States has been cut by 15 cents, to the ASCI plus 35 cents a barrel, while prices of the same crude to Northwest Europe were cut by 5 cents a barrel to ICE Bwave minus $2.65 a barrel.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and David Sheppard; Editing by Bernard Orr and M.D. Golan

