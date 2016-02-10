Burger King to add hot dogs to permanent menu in U.S.

A Burger King logo is pictured outside a restaurant in San Jose, Costa Rica October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

(Reuters) - Hot dogs will hit the permanent menu at Burger King restaurants in the United States this month, in one of the chain’s biggest menu updates in years.

Burger King is going back to its fast-food roots with the new menu item after its salads and healthier offerings struggled to tempt diners.

The burger chain, a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc, had Twitter sizzling after its announcement, on Wednesday but at least some did not relish the idea.

“Not that I ever go to BK anyway but wow that sounds like a precarious idea, eating that,” wrote Brendan (@BrendanTweets).

However, others were licking their lips in anticipation of the Feb. 23 addition to Burger King’s permanent menu.

“I pray that the Burger King selling hotdogs news is real. Best news of the day,” tweeted Mike (@Leftfieldmike).

Ronnie Vaughan (@Vaughanr16) agreed, tweeting “As a big hot dog guy, @BurgerKing adding them to the menu is an A+ move.”

Hot dogs are an American favorite for baseball matches and summer barbecues but Burger King, best known for its Whopper burger, says its version will be available in all seasons.

Fast food chains are engaged in a war of menu innovation to win the loyalty of diners.

Rivals McDonald’s Corp and Wendy’s Co have also experimented with healthier menus to compete against the likes of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Panera Bread Co.

Extending its breakfast menu all day helped McDonald’s win back customers in the last quarter, with Dunkin’ Donuts admitting the intense competition has hit its sales.

The Classic Grilled Dogs will be available for $1.99 and the Chili Cheese Grilled Dog for $2.29, Burger King said in an emailed statement.