Burger King launches Whopperrito in U.S. outlets

A Burger King restaurant logo is pictured on a building in North Miami, Florida March 19, 2016.

(Reuters) - Burger King's popular Whopper is getting a Tex-Mex twist.

The company said on Monday it's rolling out Whopperrito, a mashup of a burrito and the Whopper.

"We're infusing classic American fare with Tex-Mex flare," Alex Macedo, president, North America, for Burger King brand, said in an emailed statement.

Whopperrito is Burger King's latest experiment with quirky offerings as it attempts to lure back diners who have cut back on eating out.

The company earlier this year launched Mac n' Cheetos, a fusion of crispy Cheetos and creamy mac n' cheese, and added hot dogs to its permanent menu..

The new offerings signaled the company's return to its fast-food roots after its salads and healthier offerings struggled to tempt diners.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, which dominates the U.S. Tex-Mex market, said in July it will open its first "Tasty Made" hamburger restaurant this fall in Lancaster, Ohio. The burrito chain, which has recently been plagued by several food-borne outbreaks, said its newest chain will serve only hamburgers, french fries and milkshakes.

Burger King, a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc, will roll out the Whopperrito at its U.S. outlets for a limited time for $2.99.

"The Whopperrito burger-burrito remix made with 100 percent beef was originally conceived by a franchisee," the company said.

Restaurant Brands, along with McDonald's Corp and Dunkin Brands Group Inc, reported disappointing results for the latest quarter, citing a slowdown in customer traffic.