RTL says can still afford significant M&A this year

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European broadcast group RTL (RRTL.DE) still has scope for major acquisitions this year and has a pipeline of opportunities it is reviewing, its top executives said on Thursday.

"We can still afford to do some significant M&A this year. It's usually rather a matter of identifying opportunities that fully meet our strict investment criteria," Chief Financial Officer Elmar Heggen said in an interview with Reuters.

Asked about potential interest in UK broadcaster ITV (ITV.L), whose share price dropped 30 percent following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, co-Chief Executive Guillaume de Posch said: "We never speculate on any rumor in the market."

"We are very focused on implementing our current strategy. Our M&A strategy is focused on expanding our content and digital business," he added. "We've got a lot on our plate."