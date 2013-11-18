FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia ban six for one game after drinking session
November 18, 2013 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australian Wallabies player Adam Ashley-Cooper passes the ball during the team captain's run In Sydney July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

(Reuters) - Australia have suspended six players for one match and sanctioned another nine for “breaches of internal team protocols” following a drinking session in the days leading up to Saturday’s rugby test against Ireland, the team said.

“Everyone in our squad is required to comply with and adhere to high standards of ethical conduct both on and off the field,” coach Ewen McKenzie said in a Wallabies statement on Monday.

”Those standards were compromised in the lead-up to Saturday’s victory over Ireland with a group of players making the decision to stay out late and consume inappropriate levels of alcohol during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Wingers Adam Ashley Cooper and Nick Cummins, front-rowers Tatafu Polota-Nau, Benn Robinson and Paddy Ryan and backrower Liam Gill have been stood down for Saturday’s test with Scotland at Murrayfield.

Editing by Ossian Shine

