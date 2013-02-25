FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Wallabies flanker Smith returning to Super Rugby
February 25, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Former Wallabies flanker Smith returning to Super Rugby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's George Smith attends a team training session in London November 5, 2009. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former Wallabies flanker George Smith, who led Tokyo-based Suntory Sungoliath to their fifth All-Japan title on Sunday, is set to return to Super Rugby after agreeing to a short-term contract with his former club ACT Brumbies.

Smith debuted for the Brumbies in 2000 and notched 128 caps before heading overseas in 2010 after retiring from international rugby. He returns to Canberra after stints with French clubs Toulon in 2010 and Stade Francais last year.

The 32-year-old, one of Australia’s finest loose forwards in a glittering 110-cap career, will start training with the Canberra-based side next week and could be considered for selection for their home game against the New South Wales Waratahs on March 9.

“It’s exciting news for the club that we have been able to bring George back to Canberra,” Brumbies coach Jake White said in a statement on the team’s website

