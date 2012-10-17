FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alexander withdrawal further weakens Wallabies
#Sports News
October 17, 2012 / 11:25 PM / 5 years ago

Alexander withdrawal further weakens Wallabies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Injury-ravaged Australia were hit by a further blow on Thursday when tighthead prop Ben Alexander was forced to withdraw from the team to face world champions New Zealand in Brisbane this weekend.

Front row stalwart Alexander will be replaced in the starting line-up by James Slipper for Saturday’s third Bledisloe Cup test at Lang Park because of a wrist problem.

Sekope Kepu, who can play on both sides of the front row, returns from a knee injury to replace Slipper on the bench and is in line for his first appearance since the opening match of the Rugby Championship.

Saia Fainga‘a was ruled out of the matchday squad on Tuesday after suffering a broken bone in his hand, leaving James Hanson set for his international debut as the replacement hooker.

New Zealand, who have won their last 16 matches, crushed Australia in their first two matches of the Rugby Championship to retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Team: 15-Mike Harris, 14-Nick Cummins, 13-Ben Tapuai, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 10-Kurtley Beale, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Higginbotham, 5-Nathan Sharpe (captain), 4-Sitaleki Timani, 3-James Slipper, 2-Tatafu Polota Nau, 1-Benn Robinson

Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Sekope Kepu, 18-Kane Douglas, 19-Dave Dennis, 20-Liam Gill, 21-Brett Sheehan, 22-Drew Mitchell.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury
