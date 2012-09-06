FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia hooker Moore out of Springbok test
September 6, 2012

Australia hooker Moore out of Springbok test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia hooker Stephen Moore has been ruled out of Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Perth after he injured a hamstring in training on Thursday.

Moore, who would have become Australia’s most capped hooker if he played in his 73rd test on Saturday, has suffered a low grade strain in his right hamstring, the Australian Rugby Union said in a statement.

In Moore’s absence, Tatafu Polota-Nau moves up from the bench with Saia Faingaa taking his place among the replacements.

Moore won his 72nd cap to match Jeremy Paul’s tally when he was a late injury replacement for Polota-Nau and started the 22-0 loss to New Zealand at Eden Park two weeks ago.

Editing by Patrick Johnston

