All black in Wellington for Rugby Championship match
September 8, 2012 / 9:05 AM / in 5 years

All black in Wellington for Rugby Championship match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A power outage affecting the port area of Wellington caused a 15-minute disruption to New Zealand’s Rugby Championship match against Argentina on Saturday.

Wellington Regional Stadium, which sits on land adjacent to the port, was plunged into darkness during the halftime break because of the outage.

New Zealand were leading 6-5 at halftime courtesy of two Aaron Cruden penalties while Rodrigo Roncero had scored the Puma’s try.

Play was held up for about 15 minutes as power came back on and the lights reverted to full brightness.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien

