All Blacks see off Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand winger Ben Smith followed up last week’s hat-trick of tries in Sydney with two more as the All Blacks beat Australia 27-16 in their Rugby Championship clash on Saturday to retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Debutant flyhalf Tom Taylor was far from over-awed with 14 points from the boot and a composed performance in general play, while Israel Dagg added a penalty when Taylor was receiving medical treatment late in the game.

Christian Leali‘ifano kicked three penalties for the Wallabies and converted Israel Folau’s late intercept try but it was not enough for the visitors, who have not beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand since 2001.

The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe Cup, the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy since 2003 and the third match in the series in Dunedin in October, which is not part of the Rugby Championship, is now a dead rubber.