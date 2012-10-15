Former All Black Masoe named best player in French league

New Zealand's rugby team player Chris Masoe practices during a training session in Aix-en-Provence, France September 18, 2007. New Zealand, one of the favourites for the Rugby World Cup 2007 in France, plays in Pool C with Scotland, Italy, Romania and Portugal. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

PARIS (Reuters) - New Zealander Chris Masoe has been chosen as the best player in last season’s French rugby top division by players and coaches, the League said on Monday.

Loose forward Masoe, 33, who played 20 times for the All Blacks between 2005 and 2007, was handed his award on Monday during the annual “Night of Rugby”.

After a four-season spell at Castres, the number eight joined Toulon who are on top of the French league table after eight games.