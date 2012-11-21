FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IRB appeals against Thomson ban
#Sports News
November 21, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

IRB appeals against Thomson ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The International Rugby Board (IRB) has appealed against a one-week ban handed to New Zealand’s Adam Thomson for stamping on the head of a opponent because it was “unduly lenient”.

Flanker Thomson was cited for contact with Alasdair Strokosch’s head after the All Blacks’ 51-22 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on November 11. He was suspended by an independent judicial officer.

“After careful consideration and having reviewed the full written decision in the Thomson case well within the permitted 72 hours of receipt, the IRB strongly believes that the sanction of one week is unduly lenient for this particular act of foul play and not aligned with the sanctions handed down in similar cases,” the IRB said in a statement.

Thomson missed the All Blacks’ victory over Italy on Saturday.

The arrangements for the independent appeal hearing will be made shortly.

Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John Mehaffey

