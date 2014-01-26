FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tales out, Trinh-Duc back for France against England
#Sports News
January 26, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 4 years ago

Tales out, Trinh-Duc back for France against England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Flyhalf Remi Tales has pulled out of France’s Six Nations opener against England after failing to recover from an arm injury and has been replaced by Francois Trinh-Duc, the French federation said.

Fullback Jean-Marcellin Buttin will leave the squad after picking up an injury in a Top 14 game with his Clermont team on Saturday and will be replaced by Marc Andreu, the FFR added.

“Francois Trinh-Duc is back with us. Remi will heal and we hope he will be back on the turf very soon,” France manager Philippe Saint-André said in a statement.

Montpellier’s Tinh-Duc won his last cap in a Six Nations game against Scotland last year.

Saint-André will now have to choose between Jules Plisson, Trinh-Duc and Jean-Marc Doussain at flyhalf to face England next Saturday at the Stade de France.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

