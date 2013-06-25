FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulls skipper Spies to have surgery, season over
June 25, 2013 / 6:45 AM / in 4 years

Bulls skipper Spies to have surgery, season over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Africa Springboks' Pierre Spies runs with the ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Namibia at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Bulls captain Pierre Spies will have surgery on a torn bicep muscle on Tuesday and miss the remainder of the 2013 season, the Super Rugby side said in a statement.

The loose-forward picked up the injury playing for South Africa in their 56-23 victory over Samoa in Pretoria on Saturday and after being assessed by two specialists it has been decided he will need to go under the knife.

Bulls team doctor Org Strauss confirmed in a statement that the recovery period would rule the 28-year-old out for the rest of the season.

Spies’ absence means the Springboks must find another option at number eight for the Rugby Championship later this year, while it is also a blow to the Bulls’ chances in Super Rugby, where they are currently placed third.

Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford

