Scotland prop Jacobsen announces international retirement
#Sports News
November 19, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Scotland prop Jacobsen announces international retirement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Scotland's Allan Jacobsen and John Barclay (R) take part in their Captain's run in Invercargill September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s most capped prop Allan Jacobsen has called time on his international career after winning 65 caps.

“To play international rugby you have to be absolutely committed. You have to make sacrifices and do all the extra stuff in training and preparation to be right,” the loosehead prop, 34, told www.scottishrugby.org on Monday.

”I’ve always tried to do that throughout my career and playing for Scotland has meant the world to me.

“But the minute there is the possibility of it feeling like a chore... well, that’s the slippery slope for me and I would never want to do anything that would either devalue the Scotland jersey or anything that I’ve achieved.”

Nicknamed Chunk, Jacobsen made his Scotland debut in 2002 and his last appearance came as a replacement in the 51-22 defeat by New Zealand on November 11.

Scotland were beaten 21-10 by South Africa at Murrayfield last weekend and next face Tonga in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
