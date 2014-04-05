FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrett's boot fires profligate 'Canes past Bulls
April 5, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Barrett's boot fires profligate 'Canes past Bulls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wellington Hurricanes made heavy work of it but 20 points from the boot of Beauden Barrett gave them a first Super Rugby win over South Africa’s Bulls since 2008 with a 25-20 victory in Napier on Saturday.

The hosts simply dominated the first half but led only 16-13 at the break after Bulls fullback Jurgen Visser scored out of the blue from his own up-and-under to cancel out his opposite number Andre Taylor’s 15th minute effort.

Barrett’s fourth penalty extended the lead 25 minutes into the second half but the Bulls responded immediately through replacement flyhalf Handre Pollard’s brilliant solo effort, which he converted to put the visitors 20-19 ahead.

Flyhalf Barrett ensured the Hurricanes would not pay for their first half profligacy, however, kicking two more penalties in the final eight minutes to give his side their third win of the season.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien

