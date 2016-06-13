Wallabies need to work on discipline, says Fardy

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will spend the week working to improve their discipline and decision making ahead of the second test against England in Melbourne on Saturday, said blindside flanker Scott Fardy.

The Wallabies found themselves on the wrong end of a 15-8 penalty count, and referee Romain Poite sinbinned Scott Sio for collapsing a scrum in the second half of their 39-28 first test defeat in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australia, World Cup finalists last year, had looked set to extend their unbeaten four-match record against England in Brisbane when they took an early 10-0 lead from two tries.

England flyhalf Owen Farrell, however, kept the scoreboard ticking over with a succession of penalties and ended the game with six in total, claiming 24 points from the boot.

"Discipline is a big part," Fardy told Australian Associated Press in Melbourne. "That's what got England the game; six penalties they kicked - when you score four tries to two before the 79th minute and you're still behind, it's a disappointing thing."

Fardy said the biggest issues were at the breakdown, where they failed to adjust to Poite's decisions, and the scrum, where England re-established their dominance.

"We need to make sure with their 50:50s, if they're not on we're pulling out and not making bad decisions," Fardy added.

"I was guilty of a few of those when I thought I was doing the right thing but it turns out I wasn't."

The Wallabies may also look at making some tactical player changes for the clash in Melbourne after coach Michael Cheika gambled on a massive centre pairing of Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani for the clash at Lang Park.

Both struggled against a fast defensive line and scrumhalf Nick Phipps said the key to turning the English around may be to kick more. That could prompt the introduction of a playmaking inside centre to relieve the pressure on flyhalf Bernard Foley.

"We've definitely identified that we know that we've got to be a bit better at relieving pressure," Phipps said.

"There were probably opportunities in the game where we backed ourselves to use our feet a bit more than the ball in the air."