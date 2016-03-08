FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
English clubs look to tap U.S. market with NBC contract
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 8, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

English clubs look to tap U.S. market with NBC contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - English Premiership rugby clubs have reached a three-year agreement with NBC Sports for coverage of matches in the United States as they bid to gain a wider audience in the country.

The partnership kicks off with the first Premiership match on U.S. soil, featuring champions Saracens and London Irish at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Saturday.

The initial contract with NBC begins at the start of the 2016-17 season in September.

“This new agreement with NBC Sports Group is an historic milestone for us. It takes the Aviva Premiership Rugby brand to a bigger audience than we have ever had in the U.S.,” Premiership Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Saracens v London Irish game will be the first English Premiership rugby match to be played overseas.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.