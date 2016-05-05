Glen Ella to join England as skills coach for Australia tour

The Australian rugby team assistant coach Glen Ella (R) talks with Wallaby flyhalf Stephen Larkham (L) at a training run at Colonial Stadium July 6, 2001, venue for the second test match against the British and Irish Lions in Melbourne on July 7. Reuters

(Reuters) - Ex-Australia rugby union international Glen Ella will join Eddie Jones’ England as skills coach for the three-test series Down Under in June.

The 56-year-old previously worked as assistant coach in Jones’s Australia side at the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

“I‘m delighted to be teaming up with Eddie again... Eddie’s got England moving in the right direction, but there’s still a lot of work to be done, particularly in attack,” Ella said in a statement.

Sydney-based Ella earned four caps during his playing career at full back. His twin brother Mark is widely acknowledged as one of his country’s finest players and a third brother, Gary, also represented the Wallabies.

Glen Ella will join a backroom team that includes defense coach Paul Gustard, forwards coach Steve Borthwick and another new arrival, scrum coach Neal Hatley.