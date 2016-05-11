FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harlequins youngster Seb Adeniran-Olule dies in road crash
May 11, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Harlequins youngster Seb Adeniran-Olule dies in road crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Harlequins prop Seb Adeniran-Olule has died in a road traffic collision, the Premiership club said on its website on Wednesday.

The promising 20-year-old had been at the club since the age of 13, graduating through the academy ranks to play three first-team games.

He also represented England at various youth levels and made four appearances at the under-20 World Cup in Italy last year, where England finished runners-up to New Zealand.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Seb’s family and friends at this difficult time,” Director of Rugby for Harlequins Conor O‘Shea told the club’s website (www.quins.co.uk).

“Seb was an incredible talent and had already represented England at under age level as well as making his senior debut for Quins at just 20. He will be sorely missed by the whole squad as well as by the wider Club.”

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans

