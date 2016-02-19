Irish trio ruled out of Six Nations

(Reuters) - Ireland players Sean O‘Brien, Mike McCarthy and Dave Kearney have been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations tournament through injury, coach Joe Schmidt said on Friday.

Flanker O‘Brien injured his hamstring during last weekend’s 10-9 defeat by France.

Lock McCarthy suffered concussion and will not play again this season while Kearney, who plays on the wing, injured his shoulder.

Defending champions Ireland drew their opening match against Wales before the defeat in Paris left them fourth in the table.

They play England at Twickenham on Feb. 27.