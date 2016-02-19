FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish trio ruled out of Six Nations
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 19, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Irish trio ruled out of Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ireland players Sean O‘Brien, Mike McCarthy and Dave Kearney have been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations tournament through injury, coach Joe Schmidt said on Friday.

Flanker O‘Brien injured his hamstring during last weekend’s 10-9 defeat by France.

Lock McCarthy suffered concussion and will not play again this season while Kearney, who plays on the wing, injured his shoulder.

Defending champions Ireland drew their opening match against Wales before the defeat in Paris left them fourth in the table.

They play England at Twickenham on Feb. 27.

Reporting by Steve Tongue in London; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.