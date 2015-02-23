FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Castrogiovanni to miss Scotland match after dog bites nose
February 23, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Castrogiovanni to miss Scotland match after dog bites nose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rugby Union - Italy v Ireland - RBS Six Nations Championship 2015 - Rome, Italy - 7/2/15 Martin Castrogiovanni of Italy. Action Images / Paul Childs

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy prop Martin Castrogiovanni is set to miss Saturday’s Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield after being bitten on the nose by a friend’s dog, the Ansa news agency reported on Monday.

The Italian rugby federation said Castrogiovanni had suffered a “slight domestic incident” and been left out of the provisional squad, though it did not give any further details.

Ansa said the Argentine-born 33-year-old had been playing with the dog which turned on him and caused a wound requiring 14 stitches.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
