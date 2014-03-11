Tuilagi named in England squad to face Italy

British and Irish Lions player Manu Tuilagi (R) is tackled by Tom English from the Melbourne Rebels during their rugby game in Melbourne June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

LONDON (Reuters) - England have named center Manu Tuilagi in their squad for the Six Nations game against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Tuilagi, who recently returned to action for his club Leicester after six months on the sidelines with a chest muscle injury, has not played for England since their 30-3 loss away to Wales in last year’s Six Nations.

The 22-year-old replaces Saracens’ Alex Goode on the bench in head coach Stuart Lancaster’s squad.

“Manu trained well with us last week and today and is up to speed with the way we want to play,” Lancaster said in an RFU statement on Tuesday.

“Alex Goode has done well for us off the bench and is naturally disappointed but we believe Manu, with the power and physicality he can bring, is the right choice to be included in the 23 for this game.”

England are locked in a three-way tie with Ireland and France at the top of the Championship table heading into Saturday’s final round of fixtures.