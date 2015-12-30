FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McCaw awarded New Zealand's highest honor
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 30, 2015 / 10:15 PM / 2 years ago

McCaw awarded New Zealand's highest honor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New Zealand's Richie McCaw with the Webb Ellis Cup after the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw has been given his country’s highest honor, being appointed to the Order of New Zealand (ONZ).

McCaw, who turned 35 on Thursday, is just one of 19 members of the ONZ. It is restricted to 20 living people.

He is the youngest member of the group with the majority having been former civic and business leaders, scientists or representatives from the arts.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive the Order of New Zealand,” McCaw said on Facebook. “To join the list of some truly great New Zealanders is exceptionally humbling.”

McCaw retired from rugby after leading the All Blacks to successive World Cup victories this year.

“The Order of New Zealand honor does not come with a title. I’ve never been comfortable with titles, it’s not who I am,” McCaw added.

“I just see myself as a ordinary boy from Kurow who has been able to live a dream.”

The openside flanker retired following a 14-year international career with a world record for test caps (148), victories (131) and as captain (110).

He was named world player of the year three times and is widely considered to be the best player to have represented the All Blacks.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.