Jaguares unveiled as Argentina's new Super Rugby franchise

Argentina captain Felipe Contepomi reacts after losing their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina officially unveiled the country’s new Super Rugby franchise, Los Jaguares, and named former Pumas captain Felipe Contepomi on the coaching staff on Wednesday.

All of the 30-man squad, which was also revealed on Wednesday, have test-level experience and the majority were members of the Argentina team that reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in England in October.

Los Jaguares, who have been invited into next year’s expanded 18-team championship in which a Japanese franchise will also make its debut, will be coached by Raul Perez, right-hand man to Argentina head coach Daniel Hourcade.

“We are continuing on a growth path which takes us to our participation in the world’s best club competition, where we will face the best teams and best players on the planet,” the Argentine Rugby Union’s (UAR) new professional rugby manager Greg Peters told a news conference.

Contepomi, Argentina’s record test points scorer, and former Pumas center Martin Gaitan will be part of Perez’s coaching staff for the competition in which Jaguares make their debut away to South Africa’s Cheetahs on Feb. 26.

They will play their home matches at the 50,000-capacity Jose Amalfitani stadium, home to first division soccer club Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires, where the Pumas have played many home tests.

Their first home match will be against South Africa’s Chiefs on March 18.

The players, led by Pumas captain and hooker Agustin Creevy, are all home-based and contracted to the UAR.

Some, such as World Cup center Juan Martin Hernandez and back row forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon, have ended their European club careers.

“This is something historic, that there should be a professional Argentine team in a tournament like this where the best rugby in the world is played,” said Creevy.

“I have no doubt that with Los Jaguares in Super Rugby, the sport will become even more popular (in Argentina) and ... interest more people and potential players.”

This year’s Super Rugby competition was made up of 15 teams from southern hemisphere powerhouses New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa.