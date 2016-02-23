FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wales recall Cuthbert, Davies and Lydiate
February 23, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Wales recall Cuthbert, Davies and Lydiate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wales' Alex Cuthbert holds his head. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Wales named winger Alex Cuthbert, lock Bradley Davies and flanker Dan Lydiate in their team to play France in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Friday.

Tom James, Justin Tipuric and the injured Luke Charteris were dropped from the starting team who beat Scotland 27-23 in the second match of the tournament.

“We have made a couple of changes, one injury-enforced with Luke (Charteris) missing out with a knee injury, but Bradley (Davies) deserves a starting spot as well so it’s a good opportunity for him,” Wales coach Warren Gatland said in a Welsh Rugby Union statement on Tuesday.

“France come to Cardiff unbeaten in the campaign so far and impressing under Guy (Noves). We are looking to continue our unbeaten run and will be looking for another step up after the victory over Scotland.”

France are second in the Six Nations standings after wins over Italy and Ireland, behind England on points difference.

Wales drew 16-16 with Ireland in their opening match.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by John Stonestreet

