Waikato Chiefs run in six tries to thrash Wales

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A Waikato Chiefs team shorn of eight All Blacks but inspired by World Cup winner Stephen Donald ran in six tries to beat Wales 40-7 in a tour match in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Tries from scrumhalf Brad Weber, number eight Tom Sanders and lock Dominic Bird gave the hosts a 21-0 lead at the break with fullback James Lowe, winger Toni Pulu and replacement back Sam McNicol all crossing in the last 10 minutes.

Flyhalf Donald, who famously cut short a fishing trip on the Waikato river to help the All Blacks to their 2011 World Cup triumph, was replaced to a standing ovation after 68 minutes.

The 32-year-old, making his first start of 2016, kicked four out of four conversions, set up Weber's opening try and had one of his own chalked off when it was adjudged that he had not grounded the ball.

Wales, who put in an encouraging performance in their 39-21 defeat in the first test against the All Blacks last weekend, brought on big guns Toby Faletau and Jamie Roberts to try and turn the match around.

Replacement hooker Kristian Dacey crossed for the tourists after they dominated possession for the first 15 minutes of the second half but the Chiefs defended furiously before striking back with the three late tries.

The second test against the All Blacks takes place in Wellington on Saturday with the third in Dunedin a week later.