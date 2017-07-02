The United States punched their ticket to the 2019 Rugby World Cup with a 52-16 victory over Canada in San Diego on Saturday.

The result means the United States will be grouped with England, France, Argentina and a still-to-be-determined Oceania team in Pool C in the tournament in Japan.

Canada must now survive a two-leg playoff against a resurgent Uruguay to qualify for a spot in Pool D, a group that includes Australia, Wales and Georgia.

Saturday’s game at the University of San Diego followed the first leg in Hamilton, Ontario, last Saturday, where the North American rivals played out a draw for only the second time, finishing locked at 28-28.

The Americans dominated the second leg, however, running in eight tries, including two each to Cam Dolan and Joe Taufete'e. They put the game out of reach with three quick tries while Canada’s Tyler Ardron was in the sin bin.

The result provided a fitting send-off for retiring U.S. captain Todd Clever. The 34-year-old ends his international career as the Eagles' most capped senior test player.

