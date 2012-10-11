U.S. insurance giant AIG to sponsor NZ's All Blacks

CEO of American International Group Inc (AIG) Robert Benmosche speaks during an interview with Reuters in the garden of his Adriatic sea-front villa in Dubrovnik, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - American-based insurance company American International Group Inc it to sponsor the world champion New Zealand All Blacks rugby team, the company said on Friday.

AIG said it had struck a five-and-a-half year deal with the New Zealand Rugby Union to sponsor the All Blacks and five other national teams.

“Prominently associating the AIG brand with the All Blacks and the highly competitive and successful New Zealand Rugby Union teams, as well as passionate rugby fans around the world, represents a tremendous opportunity for AIG, the NZRU, and rugby,” Bob Benmosche, AIG President and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.

The AIG logo will appear on the teams’ famed all black shirts and shorts.

No financial details of the sponsorship were disclosed.