a year ago
Fourteen dead, mostly children, in Russian boating accident
June 19, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

Fourteen dead, mostly children, in Russian boating accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Fourteen people, mostly children, have died after boats capsized in stormy weather during an outing on a lake in the Republic of Karelia in north-west Russia, the local Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

It said it had completed search and rescue operations. There were 51 people, including four adults, on the outing.

A police officer told Reuters by phone that two of the three boats capsized in Syamozero lake because of bad weather.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, wrote on his Twitter account that 10 children from Moscow had died, according to preliminary information.

Reporting by Vladimir SoldatkinEditing by Ruth Pitchford; Editing by Andrew Bolton/Ruth Pitchford

