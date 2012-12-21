FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. envoy to Russia criticizes bill to ban American adoptions
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 21, 2012 / 2:42 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. envoy to Russia criticizes bill to ban American adoptions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael McFaul, U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation, gestures during his speech at the New Economic School in Moscow June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United State’s ambassador to Moscow criticized on Friday a Russian bill to ban American adoptions of Russian children and U.S.-funded non-profit groups in a row over U.S. human rights legislation.

U.S. ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul said in a statement: “We are very concerned by measures... that would link the fate of orphaned children to unrelated political issues.”

He said the bill, which still needs to be signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin before becoming law, would also “deprive Russian civil society activists engaged in ‘political activities’ of the ability to work with Americans of their choice.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.