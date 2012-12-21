U.S. envoy to Russia criticizes bill to ban American adoptions

Michael McFaul, U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation, gestures during his speech at the New Economic School in Moscow June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United State’s ambassador to Moscow criticized on Friday a Russian bill to ban American adoptions of Russian children and U.S.-funded non-profit groups in a row over U.S. human rights legislation.

U.S. ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul said in a statement: “We are very concerned by measures... that would link the fate of orphaned children to unrelated political issues.”

He said the bill, which still needs to be signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin before becoming law, would also “deprive Russian civil society activists engaged in ‘political activities’ of the ability to work with Americans of their choice.”