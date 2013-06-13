FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Billionaire Lebedev to sell out of Russia's Aeroflot: report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 13, 2013 / 5:38 AM / 4 years ago

Billionaire Lebedev to sell out of Russia's Aeroflot: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russian media magnate Alexander Lebedev speaks to the media after arriving for a court hearing in Moscow, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Alexander Lebedev has been in talks with investors about selling his 4.5 percent stake in flagship carrier Aeroflot OAO (AFLT.MM), the tycoon was quoted as saying on Thursday by business daily Vedomosti.

Lebedev, an outspoken tycoon with media assets in Russia and Britain, told Reuters last year he may sell his Russian assets after coming under Kremlin pressure and being charged over his part in a fracas on a TV talk show.

The 53-year-old backer of British newspapers The Independent and The Evening Standard has been reducing his holding in Aeroflot, decreasing his stake to 12.5 percent as of late last year from more than 25 percent earlier, the paper said.

Lebedev now owns 4.5 percent of Aeroflot, worth 2.5 billion roubles ($78 million). A spokesman for Lebedev was not available for comment.

Lebedev is on trial over an incident last year in which he threw a punch at property developer Sergei Polonsky during a TV talk show. He faces up to five years in jail if convicted on a charge of hooliganism and battery.

($1 = 32.1950 Russian roubles)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.