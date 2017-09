Aeroflot aircrafts are seen at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) said on Thursday it had rejected an offer to acquire struggling competitor Transaero (TAER.MM) after its rival’s shareholders failed to present proposals for a sale of a 75-percent stake on time.

Last month, Aeroflot said it would acquire a 75-percent stake in debt-laden Transaero.